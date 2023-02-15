LCFF Women’s Committee visits Ronald McDonald Home

The Lawrence County Farmer’s Federation Women’s Committee recently visited the Ronald McDonald Home in Birmingham. Director Kathy Moore gave the committee a tour of the kitchen facilities, the dining room where the family’s eat together and the apartments for extended stay. Ms. Moore also explained how the Home operates, how it’s funded and much more. The committee presented the Home with a check of $400. This was from proceeds of poptabs that they collected. The Women’s Committee also took kitchen supplies for the families.
