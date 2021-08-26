Bailey’s books best choice for avid readers

If you love reading action legal thrillers you’ll enjoy Robert Bailey’s books. They are like reading about someone you went to high school or college with. Although works of fiction, they have some basis in Bailey’s circle, mainly his family. The characters are not without their flaws, which only make them more endearing. The carefully crafted cast of everyday people whose circumstances force them into leading dangerous and fast-paced lives will become part of your family, almost, and you can hardly lay one of them down once you get into the story, because it’s like hanging up the phone on your favorite aunt.
Robert Bailey is the bestselling author of the critically acclaimed McMurtrie and Drake Legal Thrillers series, which includes “The Professor,” “Between Black and White,” “The Last Trial,” and “The Final Reckoning.” An experienced civil defense trial lawyer for more than twenty years and an avid golfer who made ‘All City’ as a senior in high school at Huntsville High and played three years of golf for Davidson College, he now lives in his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama, with his wife and three children, where he works full time, parents full time and somehow manages to bring to life the following characters who you’ll come to love.
The first two novels in the series were Beverly Hills Book Awards legal thriller of the year winners, and “Between Black and White” was a finalist for the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year.
The first book, which turned into a four-part saga, begins when the main character, attorney Tom McMurtrie, arrives at the Waysider in Tuscaloosa (known as the home of the best breakfast in T-Town) for an early morning meeting with none other than the most beloved coach Alabama ever had, Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant. The books are all set in North Alabama, Tuscaloosa and Middle Tennessee, with special focus on Hazle Green and Pulaski in “Between Black and White” the second novel in the series, and “The Final Reckoning,” the last novel of the set.
The books are modern-day, and have names and locations that will be familiar to most all area readers. McMurtrie, who had a successful law practice in Birmingham, was having a nice, quiet, uneventful life until someone from his past showed up. His old mentor, Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant, brought Tom a proposition that he couldn’t get off of his mind. And besides being intrigued by the idea, how do you turn down ‘Bear’ Bryant when he asks a favor?
The twists and turns of this book, aptly titled, “The Professor,” begins when, at ‘Bear’ Bryant’s urging, Tom traded the courtroom for the classroom where he became a professor of law at the University of Alabama. The continuing saga of McMurtrie and Rick Drake, a former student of Tom’s and a razor-sharp attorney who is unafraid to throw his hat into the ring with the foremost attorneys in the business because he had an innate sense of right and wrong and a burning desire to correct the wrongs of this world. Tom recognized that trait early on when Drake was his student.
The cast of characters move through all of the novels, until the last of the four in the series, “The Professor,” “Between Black and White,” “The Last Trial,” and “The Final Reckoning,” but your favorites will show up in the following novels, “Legacy of Lies” and “The Wrong Side,” which are also set in Alabama and Tennessee.
Readers will be on the edge of their seats when reading the last novel in the series, “The Final Reckoning,” as a cold-blooded murderer who McMurtrie and Drake put in prison is once again on the loose, and intent on seeking revenge for his incarceration. His ruthless partner, a female sniper by the name of Manny, doesn’t mind killing anyone who gets in the way of her goal, killing Tom McMurtrie and Rick Drake, and those closest to them. They will stop at nothing.
Meanwhile, the upcoming trial could expose their benefactor, and cost her the millions of dollars she inherited from her father, another scoundrel who appears in the last two novels. These two killers are motivated by revenge and money – a decidedly deadly combination.
The books that follow the four-part saga will feature familiar characters, as Bailey skillfully weaves his stories into one another so that the reader is able to read any one book without missing out on what came before. But trust me, you’ll want to read them all.
The first of the McMurtrie and Drake four-part set, “The Professor,” took Bailey eight years to complete. “I really became a writer while drafting this book, over those eight years there were three re-writes and numerous revisions,” said Bailey. But over the past 13 years he’s proven over and over that he wasn’t just a ‘one-hit wonder’ by swiftly completing two more legal thrillers and a contemplative book called, “A Golfer’s Carol,” which is one of those books that you’ll want to give to friends for Christmas because of the heartwarming message the book conveys. Winston Groom, author of “Forest Gump,” calls the “Golfer’s Carol” a, “Celebration of faith, family and the human spirit.” And don’t think you have to be a golfer to love this book any more than you have to be a hobbit to enjoy the “Lord of the Rings.”
Much of the writing including the last of the four-part McMurtrie chronicles was done while Bailey faced some of the worst times of his life. His vivacious and beautiful wife, Dixie, was diagnosed with lung cancer and his father, Randy, who was his hero and biggest fan, passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was caregiver and at the same time managed to care for his three young children while trying to make life as normal as possible for all of them.
When things got too hard to cope with in real life, he threw himself into his writing. It was cathartic and therapeutic for him, and it kept him from dwelling on what was to come with his father. As he created characters that helped to take his mind off of the inevitable, his writing reflected his own heartbreak of death and mourning as his fictional hero, Tom McMurtrie, also succumbs to cancer. His wife, although very sick part of the time the books were in progress, is now in remission and doing very well.
The lessons his father taught him are found throughout the books, traits like honesty, integrity and loyalty. The characters experience all kinds of human trials and tribulations, just as we all face, although probably most of us aren’t victims of bombings, targets of snipers, and ruthless people intent on causing murder and mayhem in our lives.
Bocephus Haynes, the character who dominates the last book and is featured in all of them, is a Pulaski lawyer who played football for the ‘Bear.’ Like a lot of us, he is broken and fallible yet engaging as he fights demons from his past and hunts down vicious criminals in order to bring justice to both his own family and those he loves. Again, Robert Bailey has created a character who is larger than life, yet at the same time a wounded soul who seeks retribution for himself and others, including his clients and those who have been unjustly accused of dark crimes that are often hidden by the rich and take some sleuthing to bring to light.
“The Wrong Side,” another Bocephus Haynes nail-biting thriller, recently made its debut on the Wall Street Journal’s best seller list at Number #7, and is a must read, as are all of Bailey’s books.
One thing is certain, you will love the characters in Bailey’s body of work. You’ll find that you see yourself and people you know in them, in the way they speak, the decisions they make, the people they love and protect. Each book leaves you wanting more, and Robert Bailey is working to do just that, somewhere at a computer as you read this, he continues to weave his tales and provide us with gripping stories of the characters we have come to know and love.
“It has been an incredible journey, and I am so grateful to be able to chase my dream,” said Bailey of his career as a writer. Bailey, who has a large fan base in Moulton, attended three of the four fundraising events for the Lawrence County Library, Moulton’s Reading in The Garden, “I loved meeting other writers and readers at Moulton’s Reading in The Garden,” said Bailey last week. “It was such an ideal and beautiful setting to listen to authors tell their stories.”
Judge Angela Terry says of Bailey, “My entire family reads Robert Bailey’s books. I enjoy them because they are so well-written and legally accurate. Often legal thrillers are very exciting, but when the courtroom scenes or the legal theories are unbelievable it is distracting for me,” says Terry. “I have told him numerous times, in my opinion, he is every bit as good as John Grisham was at his best. Recently my husband, Shanon, and I talked to him about an hour just about his books, his family, our daughter, and our new Bulldog puppy.”
“My husband and daughter love the connection to the University of Alabama, Alabama football and the University of Alabama law school,” Terry continued. “My husband especially enjoys when he writes about Coach Bryant. Possibly the best thing about his books is there is always an English bulldog named after an Alabama football player!”
What’s next? Just watch your favorite book outlets for more of Robert Bailey!
Books are available at Books-A-Million, Barnes & Noble, Indiebound and online at Amazon, and locally at Second Read Books in Decatur, and The Snail on the Wall in Huntsville.
Visit www.robertbaileybooks.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.