The Marlee Sutton Foundation raised $17,000 in a successful turnout for the non-profit’s annual golf tournament on Saturday, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
MSF Co-founder Wendy Norwood said proceeds from the tournament will further benefit the foundation, which works alongside the Lawrence County Board of Education and the Enrichment Center at Eagle Counseling in Decatur to fund full-time mental health counselors for the school system.
“I think people realize that we need mental health care for students now more than ever, especially with a national pandemic bringing more challenges,” said Norwood.
The MSF Second Annual Golf Tournament brought together 23 teams for the four-person scramble on the Deer Run Golf Course in Moulton last weekend, a turnout Norwood said the foundation was extremely pleased with.
Norwood said social distancing was easy to manage during the outdoor event, but organizers also took precautions against the coronavirus by wearing masks and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“We have an amazing support group of volunteers who all go above and beyond to help ensure students’ success and good health,” she added. “We had school administrators, bus drivers, teachers, moms and dads, and so many others volunteering.”
Norwood said the Archie Brown team took home the first-place prize for winning the tournament. She said the Will Delashaw Team won a putting contest held during the tournament.
The annual MSF event also saw its youngest participant this year, with 13-year-old Silas Alexander forming a team with his father, Russell Alexander, his grandfather Tim Alexander, and family friend Drew Waldrep.
Norwood said MSF hopes to see more young participants as well as more female golfers turnout for the tournament in the future. She said 17-year-old Kane Moon took home $430 after winning a 50/50 raffle held during the golf event, and the foundation gave away a total of $1,800 in prize money and $500 worth of door prizes.
She said 15 event sponsors and Tournament Managers Ricky and Pam Kimbrell helped to make this year’s contest such a success.
The Marlee Sutton Foundation was organized last January following the death of Norwood’s daughter Marlee, who took her own life in March of 2018.
In its first year, the non-profit raised enough funds to provide a full-time mental health counselor and one part-time counselor to the Lawrence County School System with a $21,000 match from the school board.
This year, Norwood said the foundation hopes to fund three full-time mental health counselors for Lawrence County schools.
“That plan is in the works, and it looks like we’ll be able to make that happen,” she said Monday after the tournament. She said together, the school system and MSF are working to secure a state grant to fund the three counselors.
The Marlee Sutton Foundation holds several fundraising events each year to make counseling services possible for the students, staff and parents of the Lawrence County School System, including an annual New Year’s Eve Gala coming up this December.
“We’re are already taking sponsorships for next year and receiving items for the NYE Gala auction,” she said. The Third Annual MSF Golf Tournament is set to return to the Deer Run Golf Course next summer.
For more information about the Marlee Sutton Foundation, or for updates concerning upcoming events and fundraisers, visit marleesuttonfoundation.org, or visit the MSF Facebook page.
