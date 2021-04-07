Every Tuesday is now Cruise Day in Lawrence County after local organizers announced they will host a community ride every Tuesday in April.
The ride is open to all ages and is a family-friendly event, according to organizers.
Those interested should meet at the historic courthouse square in Moulton at 6 p.m. each Tuesday, weather permitting. Helmets are required.
