A woman was recovering at an area hospital after she fell from a horse in the Bankhead National Forest on Monday, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The 65-year-old female suffered a possible broken hip while she was riding the Borden Creek Trailhead in Lawrence County with a friend, according to the Sheriff’s report.
Rescue efforts began around 12:15 p.m. with agents from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Search & Rescue, Moulton Fire Department, Mt. Hope Fire Department, RAT-SAR, Colbert County K-9 units and the Alabama Forestry Law Enforcement.
The agencies located the woman about three miles into the trail, where she was treated by a Lawrence County EMS paramedic. The patient was transported to the trailhead and then transferred to Huntsville Hospital for further treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“The operation concluded at 11 p.m. Sheriff Sanders would like to thank the agencies that came together for the rescue operation,” the report stated.
