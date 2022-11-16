The Alabama Fire College (AFC), through a partnership with the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH), will expand a peer support program to strengthen emergency responder mental wellness while on the job and off. With the creation of the peer support program, Alabama will be one of the first states in the nation to implement the Recruit School curriculum and allow the Alabama Fire College to enact full deployment of the Alabama First Responder Peer Support Program.

Research indicates many first responders are more susceptible to developing a behavioral health condition or substance use disorder compared to their counterparts. Understanding this and advocating for mental health care of first responders is vital.   

