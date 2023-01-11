Fatal fire strikes Moulton Friday night

Durmon McDaniel, 63, died in a house fire that occurred late Friday night, Jan. 6, at 709 Petty St. in Moulton. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At 10:52 p.m., the Moulton Fire Department received a dispatch to a structure fire on Petty Street. Fire Chief Brian Phillips arrived first on the scene; several crew members arrived approximately 30 seconds later.
When he arrived, a neighbor alerted Phillips that the homeowner remained inside the house. Phillips and the crew members deployed a hose line and enacted search and rescue. Roughly three minutes later, the victim was located and removed from the structure.
The firemen performed life saving measures until Greg’s Ambulance Service arrived and assumed patient care. Medical personnel could not revive the victim.
While on scene, MFD requested an air medical evacuation for the victim. The helicopter was enroute to the location before it was canceled by medical personnel.
Moulton had 15 firefighters on site and five fire engines. They were assisted by eight personnel and two engines from the Speake Volunteer Fire Department. Crews remained on site until 4:00 a.m.
McDaniel was the brother of Deangelo McDaniel, Moulton’s Parks and Recreation director and a past Decatur Daily writer and Moulton Advertiser editor.
Deangelo McDaniel said his brother graduated from Lawrence County High in 1977 after playing point guard on the basketball team.
“He was a good brother,” Deangelo McDaniel said. “He loved everybody almost to a fault.”
