Fatal fire strikes Moulton Friday night

The house was located next to McKelvy Park.

Durmon McDaniel, 63, died in a house fire that occurred late Friday night, Jan. 6, at 709 Petty St. in Moulton. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At 10:52 p.m., the Moulton Fire Department received a dispatch to a structure fire on Petty Street. Fire Chief Brian Phillips arrived first on the scene; several crew members arrived approximately 30 seconds later. 

