Local authors sign books at Town Creek library

The Town Creek Public Library hosted a book signing on Friday, Feb. 3. Two local authors, Thomas Witten and Dr. Patricia Catlin, each released their first published book. The signing started at 12:30 p.m. and lasted until 3:00 p.m. Both books are available on Amazon.
Thomas Witten started writing poetry in 1978; he was 13 years old. The ability to express emotions through his pen kept writing near and dear to Witten. Over the next four decades, he wrote five books – but none of them were published.
They almost were. Witten allowed some friends to read them, and each praised his work. A woman said she would publish them, so Witten sent his manuscripts to her.
“I had a lady that was going to proceed and help me do it,” said Witten.
But fate had other plans.
“She ended up passing away, and I never got [any] of my material back,” said Witten.
Witten had given her the originals. No copies existed. Years of work dissipated into nothing.
Luckily, he had his poetry. Over three decades of emotions, heartache, and hope. They were on pieces of paper, notes, napkins – anything available when inspiration struck.
“When I was at work – or wherever I was – I got a piece of paper and wrote it down because I had that thought in my mind,” said Witten.
He compiled the works, placed them in an envelope, and sent them to Catlin, his personal physician.
“He got very ill,” said Catlin. “Donna [Witten’s wife] came in one day with this manilla envelope. I asked, ‘What’s that?’ She said, ‘Thomas’ poems.’”
Catlin asked, what am I supposed to do with it? Donna told her, “He wants you to read them.”
She read his poems and melded the separate works into a cohesive story. It became a memory of Witten’s journey; a trail from his past to the present.
After self-publishing her own book, Catlin did the same for Witten’s.
“Because I’d gone through this process of self-publishing, I was ready,” said Catlin. “I just said, ‘Okay, I just did it. We can do this together.’”
In recognition of Witten’s life, the book was titled, “Enduring Love.”
The climax of the story centers on Witten’s marriage to his wife, who inspired him to compile the work.
“More than anything it was for my wife,” said Witten. “If you read the book, some people will understand towards the end of the book why I wrote what I wrote.
“She has been here for me more than anything else in this world, and I wouldn’t take nothing for my wife.”
Witten said the book is about “never giving up on love.”
“There’s going to be heartache and pain that you go through,” said Witten. “The book is truly about true love.”
When Witten set up the book signing, he asked Catlin to join with her book, “Mended by the Potter.”
“I just thought it’d be a great thing for her to be there when we do the book signing because she's got her first book, and I’ve got my first book,” said Witten. “It just seems like it goes hand in hand.”
Catlin was encouraged to write “Mended by the Potter” after years of comforting others with her story.
“I’ve had patient after patient that I tell, ‘You see me now. You didn’t see me before,’” said Catlin. “‘You didn’t see me 29 and homeless with two kids; you see me now.’ There’s hope. And there’s opportunities. Even though it takes everything – no matter how horrible it seems, [God] will put you in places where you have other people [to go] through it.
“And I was told by numerous people over the years, ‘You need to write a book.’ So I wrote it.”
Despite being encouraged to write about her experiences, Catlin didn’t consider her story significant enough to pen until the last couple years.
“I didn’t think anybody wanted to hear what I had to say,” said Catlin. “I didn’t think it was important.”
Her apprehension was assuaged after her brothers reacted to the book.
“My oldest brother called me crying,” said Catlin. “He said, ‘There’s so much I didn’t know.’ My youngest brother called me and said, ‘I’m sorry I wasn’t there.’
“Within my own family, it’s healing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.