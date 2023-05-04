In case you ever pondered how we came to celebrate Mother’s Day, here is a little of the history of the holiday, and no, it wasn’t created by Hallmark.
If you want to go way back, the ancient Romans and Greeks celebrated motherhood, but it wasn’t until England began to celebrate Mothering Day on the fourth Sunday of Lent that it began to take on more familiar holiday when people would return to their ‘mother church’. It wasn’t until much later that it came to be the holiday we celebrate today.
According to History.com, the origins of Mother’s Day as celebrated in the United States date back to the 19th century. In the years before the Civil War, Ann Reeves Jarvis of West Virginia helped start “Mothers’ Day Work Clubs” to teach local women how to properly care for their children.
These clubs later became a unifying force in a region of the country still divided over the Civil War. In 1868, Jarvis organized “Mothers’ Friendship Day,” at which mothers gathered with former Union and Confederate soldiers to promote reconciliation.
After gaining financial backing from a Philadelphia department store owner named John Wanamaker, in May 1908, she organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration at a Methodist church in Grafton, West Virginia. That same day also saw thousands of people attend a Mother’s Day event at one of Wanamaker’s retail stores in Philadelphia.
Following the success of her first Mother’s Day, Jarvis—who remained unmarried and childless her whole life—resolved to see her holiday added to the national calendar. Arguing that American holidays were biased toward male achievements, she started a massive letter writing campaign to newspapers and prominent politicians urging the adoption of a special day honoring motherhood.
By 1912, many states, towns and churches had adopted Mother’s Day as an annual holiday, and Jarvis had established the Mother’s Day International Association to help promote her cause. Her persistence paid off in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson signed a measure officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
Since then families have celebrated mothers in many different ways. For instance, more phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other day of the year. These holiday chats with Mom often cause phone traffic to spike by as much as 37 percent.
Other holiday rituals include taking mothers out to lunch or dinner, family reunions are scheduled around this day, gifts such as perfume and lotion are especially popular, millions of cards are bought and sent or delivered by hand, and confectioners make all sorts of specialty concoctions ranging from cakes and cookies to pies, candy and assorted platters of cheeses and nuts, meats and fruits galore.
In other words, this is a big day, and why shouldn’t it be? Mothers have nurtured us from the very beginning of our existence. They have changed hundreds if not thousands of diapers, depending on how many children they had. They have wiped runny noses, rubbed tummies and aching gums, soothed a gazillion boo-boo’s to knees and elbows, and waited up many a night for the sound of children coming home from dates and parties. They have cried as many tears as there are stars in the sky and smiled and laughed until it has made wrinkles in their dear faces. We owe much to these women, most of whom never asked anything in return except for our love and respect.
They washed endlessly, cooked an unimaginable amount of our favorite foods, and cleaned up our dirty faces, patched our torn jeans, sewed on millions of buttons, and trimmed our hair, made sure our nails were clean and that we stood up straight. In short, where would we be without these women who first loved us and showed us how to be good parents to our own children, many of whom they helped to raise as well.
And aren’t they hard to buy for? We look and look and still can’t find something she doesn’t already have or might want. Here are some tips for something she really wants, not another bouquet of flowers and a new apron, but something she will use and appreciate for longer than it takes the flowers to wilt.
Not that moms don’t like or appreciate flowers, but if your mother has a green thumb she would probably much prefer a live plant to go in her garden than cut flowers for the table. Think outside the box here; put small pots of herbs and vegetables in a basket with some seed packets of flowers. If she is a gardener, even if it’s only in a window box, she will love growing her own herbs. Garden centers will be full of a wide variety of selections for your basket. Some fillers might include basil, tomato plants, sweet and hot pepper plants, rosemary, thyme and cloves. Add seed packets of fast germinating plants like nasturtiums which add color all season long, or stick in a small blooming pot of begonias or blooming plants that can be transplanted into larger pots for the patio or garden.
If she loves to cook, take a peek inside her pantry and see what she has before you go on a shopping expedition. If she cans her own food she can always use jars, rings and lids. Cute labels for these are available in the craft sections of most variety stores. Don’t forget a roll of ribbon, to make her jars look festive.
If your mom bakes a lot look in the pantry again. Is she low on baking supplies like cocoa, nuts, baking chocolate, cans of condensed milk, coconut, and vanilla, hazelnut or almond flavorings then you have your list already in front of you. Put your selections in a pretty basket with a new cookbook or new oven mitts. Add a blooming plant and you’ve just made her day really special, and very practical.
If you like the idea of something more personal, check out her dressing table or vanity. Jot down the names of the products you see there, such as perfumes, lotions, make up, hair spray and mousse, and anything else that looks like she is about to run out of. Remember, she bought these things and uses them, so you can’t go wrong with replacing them for her!
If all else fails and you’ve waited until the last moment to shop, give her a gift card from her own hairdresser or nail artist. Those are always appreciated and will certainly be used and not set on a shelf to collect dust.
If your mother is in a nursing home but still enjoys company paying her a visit is probably the most important thing you can do for her. If she still likes to read give her some new magazines or a devotional book. Your smiling face is probably the highlight of her day, so take the time and enjoy her!
Here is a recipe that is sure to please and surprise her if you are doing the cooking for her this year. It’s colorful, festive and full of vitamins, although you don’t have to say that. This dish is scarfed up before you can say ‘carrot soufflé at our house!
Piccadilly Cafeteria Carrot Soufflé
3 ½ pounds peeled carrots
1 ½ cups sugar
1 t. baking powder
1 T. vanilla extract
6 eggs
½ pound butter, softened
¼ cup flour
Preheat oven to 350
In a large pot steamer filled to just below the steamer with water, add the washed carrots
Steam carrots until very tender (starting out with baby carrots makes it cook faster)
Put into a blender or food processor the following: softened carrots, sugar, baking powder, vanilla extract, eggs and butter
Mix until creamy with no chunks of carrots left
Add in the flour and pulse a couple of times until just combined
Pour into a buttered 13 x 9 casserole dish and bake for one hour until golden brown on top
Garnish with powdered sugar
The soufflé will rise beautifully but deflates quickly so serve it immediately.
It is good hot, warm or cold and makes for a colorful addition to your Mother’s Day meal.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mothers out there who have devoted themselves to us!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.