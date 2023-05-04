In case you ever pondered how we came to celebrate Mother’s Day, here is a little of the history of the holiday, and no, it wasn’t created by Hallmark. 

If you want to go way back, the ancient Romans and Greeks celebrated motherhood, but it wasn’t until England began to celebrate Mothering Day on the fourth Sunday of Lent that it began to take on more familiar holiday when people would return to their ‘mother church’. It wasn’t until much later that it came to be the holiday we celebrate today. 

