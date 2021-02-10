Free COVID-19 testing is happening in Courtland from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The testing site, coordinated by the Area Health Education Center statewide program, will be set up at the former Food Value store, located at 12180 Jessie Jackson Street.
Those who come for testing are not required to have symptoms, according to organizers. Following a pain-free nasal swab, patients will be contacted with their results within 48 hours.
Testing kits are provided by the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The program is made possible by AHEC partners, the Alabama Department of Public Health, the Alabama Civil Air Patrol, and "concerned citizens" of North Alabama.
