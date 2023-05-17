Simple recipes that really work

Ever tried a recipe that looked really good in a book or magazine, and it was a total disappointment? Well, here are some that have been in my family for years and I know they work. I hope you’ll enjoy them!
Cracker Pie
This pie originated during the depression. Afterward, when people received help from the government in the form of ‘commodities’ they often had commodity crackers, so this recipe came in handy when there were no apples available. It’s also a lifesaver if you need a pie quickly and don’t have apples on hand. I’m not sure about the magic involved here, but it comes out looking and tasting just like apple pie!
One box refrigerated pie crust (2 crusts)
2 cups sugar
1 ½ cups water
1 T cream of tartar
Bring above to a rolling boil, stirring occasionally.
With water at a rolling boil, add 20 saltine crackers. Do not stir.
Boil for exactly 2 minutes by the clock. Do not stir, as this will cause crackers to become mushy.
Pour into prepared crust, and add the following to the filling; (Don’t even stir to arrange in pan).
Sprinkle on top of filling:
3 T. butter, chopped into thumb sized bits
1 ½ T. Brown Sugar
1 t. cinnamon
½ t. nutmeg
You can add a squeeze of lemon over this if you like a little tartness, but that’s optional.
Top with second crust, flute edges, make holes in top with tines of a fork, and if you have any leftover crust, you can cut out the shape of an apple, with stem and leaves, and place in the center of the pie.
Like magic, you will have an apple pie in about 1 hour, baked at 350 degrees.
If you are not using a deep-dish pie pan, be sure to place foil or a cookie sheet underneath the pie.
Chocolate Cobbler
Melt 2 sticks of butter in a 9x13 dish
Mix together in a bowl:
1 1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 cup self rising flour
1 tsp. vanilla
3/4 cup of milk plus a smidgen
Pour this over the melted butter; DO NOT STIR, just drizzle the above over the butter.
In another bowl mix:
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup cocoa
Sprinkle this over the above mixture. Again, DO NOT MIX into the ingredients already in the dish, just sprinkle.
Now add 2 cups of boiling water over the top of all of the above, DO NOT MIX, just pour over.
Bake at 350 uncovered for 35-45 minutes.
The following recipe has become a tradition at prom breakfasts in our area. It also makes holiday mornings really simple. Just take out the raw casserole which was assembled the previous night, pour the last two ingredients over the top, top with halved cherry tomatoes. While opening gifts, it cooks slowly so that when you are finished it’s ready. Only one dish to clean, too!
Sausage and Egg Casserole Breakfast Casserole
8 slices of bread, cubed
2 cups of grated cheese
2 lbs. bulk sausage, browned and drained
4 eggs, beaten
2 ½ cups milk
¾ teaspoon dry mustard
1 can cream of mushroom soup
½ cup milk
Place bread cubes in bottom of greased 9x13” pan. Sprinkle cheese over; add browned sausage. Blend eggs, milk, and mustard; pour over ingredients in pan. Refrigerate overnight. Blend soup and milk, pour over casserole and bake 1 ½ hours at 300 degrees.
This is especially good at holiday time; you can prepare it the night before and pop it into the oven to bake while you open gifts.
This is the only chocolate frosting recipe you’ll ever need!
Homemade chocolate cake frosting
12 oz. cream cheese
3/4 c. softened butter
6 TBSP dry cocoa
1 1/2 lbs. Confectioners’ sugar
1 1/2 tsp. vanilla flavoring
Mix all together until smooth....spread over cooled cake...store in refrigerator up to one week!
You’ll really be able to tell a big difference in your tea with this recipe!
Perfect Sweet Tea (makes 1 gallon)
(Adapted from the Lone Star Steak House)
Ingredients -
5 - 8 Family-size Tea Bags (or 12 regular Tea Bags)
( I prefer #1 Luzianne or #2 Liptons Brand Teas)
1 Quart (4 Cups) - Boiling Water
3 Quarts (12 cups) - Cool Water
1 1/2 - 2 (one & a half) - cups Sugar.
1/4 teaspoon - Baking Soda (this IS the SECRET Ingredient!!)
Baking soda takes the bitterness out of tea, meaning you can use less sugar!
Directions:
1. Sprinkle baking soda into a pitcher (I use a gallon-size Mason Jar but many people have voiced concerns about pouring boiling water into a glass container, so use whatever container you’d like). Add tea bags to the pitcher/baking soda. Pour boiling water over tea bags, cover and allow to steep for 15 minutes.
2. Remove and toss out tea bags, add sugar and stir until completely dissolved. Add cool water. Refrigerate until cold and ready to drink.
3. Serve over ice
The following cake is almost sinful, it’s so good!
ELVIS PRESLEY’s Favorite Cake
9x13 inch pan
Ingredients:
1 (18.25 ounce) package white cake mix
1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple with juice
1 cup white sugar
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
1/2 cup butter, softened
4 cups Confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
1. Prepare cake according to instructions on package. Bake in a 9x13 inch pan. Allow to cool. Make holes in cake with fork.
2. Combine pineapple and sugar in saucepan. Bring to a boil. Spoon over cooled cake.
3. In a large bowl, cream butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add powdered sugar and beat until smooth. Add vanilla. Add pecans and mix well.
4. Spread cream cheese frosting over cake.
Looking for a recipe the kids can make on their own? Here it is!
Triple Chocolate Threat
Spread Chocolate chip cookie dough on bottom of buttered 9x13 glass pan
Arrange Oreos in the middle from side to side
Pour brownie batter over the top. Bake according to brownie package directions until brownies are done.
Pecan Coconut Praline Cookies
Ingredients:
2½ cups sugar
½ cup evaporated milk
½ cup corn syrup
½ cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
2-2½ cups chopped pecans
2½ cups grated coconut
Directions:
1. Set pecans, coconut, and vanilla off to the side
2. Mix sugar, evap. milk, corn syrup, and butter in large saucepan.
3. Bring to a rolling boil and boil for 3 minutes.
4. Remove from heat and add pecans, coconut, and vanilla
5. Stir for about 4 minutes.
6. Take a spoonful of batter and place on wax paper. Let it sit until batter has hardened.
7. Remove from paper and enjoy.
