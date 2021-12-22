Citizen complaint leads to drug distribution arrest

A Haleyville man is in the Lawrence County Jail on drug distribution charges after Moulton Police and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office received a tip from a Moulton resident on Monday, according to a joint statement from the agencies.
Joshua Creed Hyde is charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance after a witness told investigators they saw a hand-to-hand exchange take place in a Moulton parking lot, according to the report.
“Officers were able to stop one of the parties involved and located an amount of Suboxone. Upon further investigation it was determined that Hyde provided that Suboxone to the individual,” the report from MPD and the District Attorney’s Office said. “The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and an Investigator with the District Attorney’s Office contacted Hyde a short time later in Lawrence County.”
Hyde was transported to the Lawrence County Jail, where he is being held on a pending parole violation.
“Chief Craig Knight wants to thank the citizen who contacted law enforcement,” the joint statement from the law enforcement agencies states. “Chief Knight believes in the working relationship Moulton Police have with the District Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Max Sanders echoes the importance of working with local agencies and appreciates citizen involvement.”
