KKI awards 2 Hatton grads with scholarships

The Lawrence County Chapter of Kappa Kappa Iota and the Lawrence County Education Retirees Association awarded two Hatton students with scholarships this week.
Morgan Carroll, the daughter of Chasity and Jake Carrol, was awarded $500 by LCERA. Josie Harville, the daughter of Gia Harville, received $250 from KKI, according to KKI and LCERA member Beverly Bentley.
Both girls are 2021 seniors of Hatton High School, Bentley said. Carroll plans to attend Jacksonville State University following graduation this May while Harville plans to attend Shorter University, a private Baptist college located in Rome, Georgia.
Bentley said additional student scholarships from KKI and LCERA will be announced later this week.
KKI is a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the advancement of education through its members. The Lawrence County Chapter provides annual scholarships to local seniors or college students who are alumni from a Lawrence County school.
