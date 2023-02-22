Marlee Sutton Gala raises $26,000

Wendy and Scott Norwood

The 2023 Marlee Sutton Foundation Gala marked a grand success. Men and women dressed in their finest to attend the sold out dinner, and they came with checkbooks in hand to support the county’s students.

“It went really great,” said founder Wendy Norwood. After their final tally, Norwood said the gala raised $26,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.