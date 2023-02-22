Marlee Sutton Gala raises $26,000

The 2023 Marlee Sutton Foundation Gala marked a grand success. Men and women dressed in their finest to attend the sold out dinner, and they came with checkbooks in hand to support the county’s students.
“It went really great,” said founder Wendy Norwood. After their final tally, Norwood said the gala raised $26,000.
Over 250 participated in the gala. Guests took part in a silent auction, a catered supper from JW Steakhouse, a live auction, and dancing. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith spoke to the crowd about the impact mental health counselors have inside county schools. The night ended with a performance by the Velcro Pygmies.
“Every year it gets bigger and bigger and bigger,” said Donna Flannagan, a board member for the Marlee Sutton Foundation. “We’ve grown substantially from the start.”
Mere days after the gala concluded, Norwood, Flannagan, and other members of the foundation are preparing for 2024.
“We’ve already got a committee together… working on upping our game with the auction and making it bigger and better next year,” said Flannagan. “We’re searching out venues for next year and food vendors.
“It takes all year to put it together and pull it off.”
Wendy and Scott Norwood lost their daughter in 2018. One year later, the Norwoods started the foundation. They began working with friends and the board of education to prevent families from experiencing tragedy like theirs.
“At the beginning, we started with zero resources and really no idea how to kick this off,” said Flannagan. “We did everything from tee shirt sales to a big hat event, luncheon event – anything we could to make a little money to get the foundation started. Over the years, we’ve been able to just knock it down to [the gala and the summer golf event].
“The gala and the golf tournament are our two fundraising events and through large support from many, many different people, we’ve been able to fund the foundation with those two events.”
The annual events help the foundation and school system hire full-time mental health counselors for Lawrence County schools.
“Honestly, I do not know how we would survive without these mental health counselors that we’ve been able to put in our school system through the Marlee Sutton Foundation and the help of the board of education,” said Flannagan. “They’ve done over 1,000 intakes and 36 severe crises have been avoided.”
Flannagan said “crises” are situations when students are close to self-harm or suicide. The foundation hopes their work can prevent child and teen tragedy in the county.
“We don’t ever want to relive the nightmare we lived when we lost Marlee,” said Flannagan.
The counselors allow students to receive support without worrying about payment, insurance, or government red tape. Any student who desires help can have it.
“We want kids to get help when they need it,” said Flannagan. “I think we’ve been very, very successful with doing that.”
With four counselors in the system, the program is established. The foundation would see it grow further.
“Our goal is to add more counselors,” said Flannagan. “We’d like to have a full-time counselor at every school so that they’re readily available when our school staff needs them.”
The common cause has drawn a wave of support. Across the two events, a variety of individuals have ensured the Norwood’s foundation continues to make a difference.
“It’s interesting just to see the wide range of people and personalities and interests that support mental health for our children,” said Flannagan. “That’s just what it’s all about – helping the kids.
“It’s not going for administrative costs, it’s not going for anything silly. It’s going strictly to pay for the mental health counselors that work with our children.”
The counselors are employed through Eagle Counseling. The foundation provides half the funds necessary for them to serve the school system.
“The foundation – if we give $40,000 – the board of education matches that with $40,000,” said Flannagan. “That’s grown every year because we keep adding counselors.
“It’s an equal partnership between the Marlee Sutton Foundation and the Lawrence County Board of Education.”
The cost varies year to year based on economic rates and the amount of counselors hired. Regardless of the final cost, the foundation will continue to do their part.
“We’re committed to doing what it takes – even if we have to go back to packing lunches and selling tee shirts – we’re committed to doing what it takes to give our half,” said Flannagan.
