The 6th Annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival will award five Lawrence County seniors with scholarships this year, according to organizers.
State Farm Agent Daniell Johnston has partnered with the Strawberry Festival to offer the scholarships, according to Strawberry Festival Director Stanley Johnson.
He said scholarships will be awarded to qualifying seniors from each of the county’s high schools. Students may pick up an application from their school’s guidance counselor, or they may contact Johnson at 256-566-4410 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.