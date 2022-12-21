Hard work, dedication and dreams made it possible for these three LCHS grads

Tina and Jessica at their white coat ceremony.  Both former LCHS grads, the young ladies are now first year students at the UAB School of Medicine.

The hard work, dedication and dreams of three young ladies who attended Lawrence County High School around the same time are now coming to fruition.

They dreamed of becoming doctors, and they are now in medical school at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Well, technically, Tina Huang took a detour into chemical engineering, but she ultimately decided on the medical field. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.