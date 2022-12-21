Hard work, dedication and dreams made it possible for these three LCHS grads

The hard work, dedication and dreams of three young ladies who attended Lawrence County High School around the same time are now coming to fruition.
They dreamed of becoming doctors, and they are now in medical school at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Well, technically, Tina Huang took a detour into chemical engineering, but she ultimately decided on the medical field.
Tina, along with Belle LouAllen, and Jessica Graham officially started medical school this fall. There was an eight hour test to take before they were accepted. “It was one of those things you have to really study for,” said Jessica. “I had to buy books just for the test and take lots of practice tests.”
They all passed with flying colors and they all said they felt fully prepared for that grueling exam. They all unanimously agreed that LCHS had prepared them for the first leg of this journey, back when they first started college. In fact, Jessica says that her AP Chemistry and AP Biology classes were basically the same as her first year college courses.
The girls were educationally prepared to be there, but there are some things they wished they had focused on more before going out on their own. For Belle it was her mom’s cooking. “I thought I could just watch what she did and learn to cook,” she laughed. “But up until last year I was a pretty horrible cook, that was a pretty big learning curve for me!”
For Tina it was adjusting to having to stick to a financial budget. “It was a skill that I had to learn!” she exclaimed.
Jessica just remembers wanting to be a doctor, dreaming of helping people, along with her long-time friend, Tina. Friends since elementary school, Tina and Jessica were determined to make their way into the medical field. Both Belle and Jessica graduated from the University of Alabama, while Tina got her engineering degree from Auburn University. It’s been nice for the friends to reconnect in medical school.
Some of Tina’s greatest encouragers were her neighbors, Curtis and Joyce Cole. They always helped her parents when she and her brother were young, seeing that they completed their homework was one of the ways they found to make things easier for the Huang’s who were starting up a business. “I remember that they would say that they were finished with their school homework and now it was time to do ‘Mommy homework’” laughed Joyce, who is as proud as any grandmother of the fact that Tina has accomplished so much. Tina graduated from UA with a Summa Cum Laude distinction and a 3.85 GPA.
For Tina, who is a first- generation college graduate, one of the hardest things about the college experience was not having any footsteps to follow in. She feels that she might not have been as prepared as some of her peers who attended other high schools, but she is confident and capable of anything she sets her mind to, and her diligent dedication to her studies has far exceeded some of those peers who have since changed majors because things got really hard as their education progressed.
All three med students agree that they are interested in pediatrics, but none is sure where her ultimate destiny lies. Jessica might choose surgery and opt for a big city to be near the hospitals if that is her specialty.
Both Tina Huang and Belle LouAllen are interested in rural health care and might choose a smaller area in which to practice, but that is still a long way off, at least eight more years to go for most of them. “That seems like a long time,” said Jessica, “But it was twelve when we started and these last eight years will go fast. Each year we learn more, but it gets harder.”
They have all watched other students around them burn out and opt for easier specialties. But it has only made them more determined to stay the course.
Jessica Graham says that she is very thankful for the opportunity to become a physician. “Being trusted with people’s health is an honor and a privilege that should never be taken for granted,” she said.
Jessica, who graduated college with a 3.9 GPA, and a degree in neuroscience, is also extremely grateful for the support of her parents, Noah and Mechelle Graham. “They always encouraged me to do my best, no matter what path I decide to take,” she said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without them!”
Jessica never felt any sort of competitive edge with her friends, “I think we were just happy for each other’s successes,” she mused.
According to an announcement at UAB’s White Coat Ceremony, there were 6,400 applications to UAB’s medical school this past year. Out of those, there were approximately 130 applications accepted. Out of those 130 applicants who made the cut, three were LCHS graduates. And you want to send your children to high school where?
