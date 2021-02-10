Sheriff’s “Meetup Spot” offers safe space to make online exchanges, custody swaps

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office has designated space in its parking lot where people who are exchanging online purchases or arranging a child custody swap may safely meet.
"If you are looking for a secure meetup spot to complete purchases made via the internet or a location for child custody exchange, the Sheriff's Office now has a designated spot," the law enforcement agency announced on social media last week.
The "Meetup Spot" designates spaces in the Sheriff's Department parking lot at 242 Parker Road in Moulton. The space is monitored and recorded by video surveillance 24 hours a day every day, according to the Sheriff's Office.
As online purchasing becomes more frequent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sheriff's Office said it is happy to dedicate a portion of its lot to public safety. The Sheriff's Office reminds residents to practice caution while online shopping to avoid fraud or theft.
To report suspicious activity or concerns, residents may call 256-974-9291.
