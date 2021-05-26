Applications are still open for the statewide Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, which provides produce vouchers to eligible citizens at least 60 years old. Two local Farmers Markets are participating.
The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally funded program administered by the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries, Farmers Market Authority Section. SFMNP provides eligible seniors with $30 in vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables from certified farmers at farmers markets and farm stands in the state of Alabama. Food benefits are available on a first-come-first-serve-basis until available funds are committed.
Through SFMNP, qualifying seniors who are approved will receive five Senior Farmer Market Vouchers. The $6 vouchers can be used to purchase eligible foods including fresh fruits and vegetables, honey and herbs from participating Farmers Markets and roadside stands.
Qualified applicants must be at least 60 years old on the day they file the application, and the applicant’s gross household income must not exceed the following specified limits in order to qualify:
• $1,756 monthly for a household of one
• $2,371 monthly for a household of two
Applicants with more than two people living in the household should visit http://fma.alabama.gov/SeniorNutrition/.
Applicants must apply online at http://fma.alabama.gov. Applications cannot be accepted over the phone or by mail, according to the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, which administers the benefits.
For interested applicants who do not have access to a computer, or for those who need assistance, applicants may allow a friend or relative to complete the forms for them with information the applicant provides. If approved, the applicant will receive SFMNP vouchers by mail at the address provided on the application.
Those who have been approved for the SFMNP vouchers in the past must reapply each year.
For Lawrence citizens, the vouchers can be used at the Lawrence County Farmers Market, located on Alabama 157 in Moulton, and at the Town Creek Farmers Market on Alabama 101. A full list of participating markets and stands across the state can be accessed at http://agi.alabama.gov/docs/fma/RedemptionSites.
The Lawrence County Farmers Market opens annually from mid-April to the end of October. For more information, call 256-303-7553, or visit the Lawrence County Farmers Market Facebook page.
The Town Creek Farmers Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. from April to November. For more information, visit the Town Creek Farmers Market Facebook page or contact Mayor Mike Parker at 256-476-1160.
