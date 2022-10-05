Fun was had by all at Courtland’s annual car show

The Town of Courtland’s annual Antique and Classic Car Show returned to the town square on Saturday, October 1.
According to Courtland Mayor, Linda Peoples, “It was a beautiful fall Saturday morning to have a Car Show on the Historic Square in Courtland, AL. There were over a hundred vehicles and a great crowd of individuals that attended this year’s Cruise In.”
“Attendees were strolling around town trying to pick out their favorite car or truck. We had a good variety to choose from, some that always come to Courtland to show their support and also several vehicles here for the first time,” Peoples said.
Though the vehicles weren’t judged for prizes and trophies, organizers said door prizes, including $100 cash prizes for 10 entrants, were selected in a random drawing.
Concessions were also available during the event and music was provided. Proceeds from the Courtland Cruise In will benefit the Courtland Public Library to keep it open for the community to use.
