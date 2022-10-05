Fun was had by all at Courtland’s annual car show

A large crowd gathered Saturday, in downtown Courtland, for their annual Antique and Classic Car Show.

The Town of Courtland’s annual Antique and Classic Car Show returned to the town square on Saturday, October 1.  

According to Courtland Mayor, Linda Peoples, “It was a beautiful fall Saturday morning to have a Car Show on the  Historic Square in Courtland, AL.  There were over a hundred vehicles and a great crowd of individuals that attended this year’s Cruise In.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.