A California man was arrested for drug possession in Hillsboro following a traffic stop last week, according to a report from Hillsboro Police Chief Michael Taylor.
Shaquill Ezell Kidd, 29, of San Bernardino, was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said.
Officers stopped Kidd’s vehicle for speeding along Alabama 20 in the area on Friday, according to the report. While conducting the traffic stop, an officer smelled marijuana from outside the vehicle. Officers also seized $15,000 in cash, the report said.
Kidd was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $11,300.
