Moulton goes Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras came to Moulton last Friday night.
The Byler Road Project held their second annual Mardi Gras Parade on February 17. Despite the cold, many found spots along the parade route to watch the lavish floats and cars pass by.
“I think it was awesome because we had a lot of people who came out,” said organizer Elayne Jackson. “It was a busy weekend; a lot of things going on. But they came out and stood in the cold.”
The procession was led by the newly crowned king and queen, Brian Clark and Jenniffer Borden. The winning pair was determined Wednesday, Feb. 15, by tallying how much money each candidate raised for the Byler Road Project scholarship fund.
“The king and queen brought in $8,135,” said Marvin Jackson, Elayne’s husband and co-organizer.
Borden raised approximately $6,000 by herself.
The winning candidates were followed by runners-up Walter ‘Bird’ Young and Ava Blevins. The candidates gathered at The Hot Spot restaurant prior to the parade. Last year’s king and queen, Jim Roberts and Ashley Biser, led the coronation of Clark and Borden in recognition of their fundraising efforts.
The Jackson’s expect the rest of the money to be tallied within the next few weeks. They want the final figures in place around March 1 so students can start applying for Byler Road Project scholarships.
“As of right now we’ve got about $10,500,” said Marvin.
The pair don’t expect to match the $25,000 the parade raised last year; there were fewer candidates raising money, and they had less time to do it. Nevertheless, they still expect to hand out 10 scholarships to Lawrence County seniors.
“We gave out 10 last year, and we’re going to give out 10 more this year,” said Elayne.
The scholarships focus on the history of Byler Road and the area around it inside the county.
Seniors interested in the scholarship can request information from their school counselors.
While the coronation was happening at The Hot Spot, Coach Stanley Johnson was at Lawrence County High School organizing the parade line-up. There were seven floats and approximately 20 participants overall.
The float entry from the Southeastern Diversity Project won first place in the “Best Float” contest. They were awarded $250. The AT&T entry won second and received $150, and “The Old Goat” entry took third for $100.
Cameron McDaniel won the “Best Non-float” competition; he received $50.
The Jackson’s thanked Jim Roberts and Beverly Montgomery, for their help with constructing and decorating floats for the parade. “Both of them are members [of the Byler Road Project], but they went beyond the call of duty,” said Marvin.
They also thanked Mayor Roger Weatherwax, the city of Moulton, and the community for their tremendous support.
The project is planning to throw a summer bash to get a headstart on fundraising for next year’s scholarships.
“We’re just hoping to have a big ol’ party out there [and] raise some money to get us started for next year,” said Elayne.
The Jacksons plan for next year’s parade to be the best iteration yet. They’re hoping to get singer Mechele Bradford to provide live music for the celebration, and they’re working on other updates to give the parade more flair.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, they attended Decatur’s Carnegie Carnival parade. The extravagant display gave them some ideas to incorporate in 2024.
“Next year, we’ll be back on top,” said Marvin.
