POP Thursdays are returning to the Lawrence County Farmers Market this July, according to organizers of the Power of Produce (POP) Program.
Children and parents are invited to the Lawrence County Farmers Market in Moulton each Thursday in July from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. to participate in the POP program, which rewards children for tasting produce samples.
The Lawrence County Extension Office introduced POP Thursdays in 2019 to get kids excited about healthier eating habits. The program is also aimed at supporting local farmers.
“The goal of POP is to increase children’s exposure and willingness to try new produce,” the Extension Office said. “To do this, samples are given to all children.”
For every sample a child participant tries, he or she will receive $2 in POP Bucks to spend at the Farmer’s Market.
POP Thursdays are happening at the Lawrence Farmers Market, located at 13182 Alabama 157 in Moulton, beginning July 7.
For more information about POP Thursdays or other Lawrence Extension programs, call 256-974-2464.
