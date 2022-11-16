County says “Thank you” with Veterans Parade

Spectators line Court St. as county fire engines scream through the square.

Music, classic cars, and a convoy of fire trucks wrapped Moulton’s downtown square last Thursday as the community celebrated its veterans in style. Spectators lined Market and Court St. to cheer on the participants, and candy flew from cars and carriages to great delight.

In light of the messy conditions and recent flu outbreak, organizer Stanley Johnson was satisfied with the event.

