County says “Thank you” with Veterans Parade

Music, classic cars, and a convoy of fire trucks wrapped Moulton’s downtown square last Thursday as the community celebrated its veterans in style. Spectators lined Market and Court St. to cheer on the participants, and candy flew from cars and carriages to great delight.
In light of the messy conditions and recent flu outbreak, organizer Stanley Johnson was satisfied with the event.
“I’m very pleased,” said Johnson. “Our objectives were to honor the veterans and to give them a parade, and we did that. I got a little anxious before we started when it started raining – I had no idea it was going to rain… I just got under the pavilion, put my head down, and was just like, ‘Please stop.’ And so it did.”
Numerous floats, vehicles, and animals participated in the procession. Included among them was the rich sounds of Hatton High School’s Marching Band.
“Our numbers were a little bit down from last year as far as entries in the parade, but that probably had to do with some of the flu and maybe the weather. But I’m very thankful – very thankful – for everybody that showed up on the square and that participated in the parade.”
The largest – and loudest – portion of the parade occurred at the end. Fire engines from seemingly every department in the county stretched for at least 200 yards. They formed a massive rear guard that concluded the procession.
“The fire departments throughout the county just really showed up,” said Johnson. “The last two years they have just magnified the parade. We put them at the end and with all their lights, sirens, and smiles – it just really boosts the parade.”
While it is a small thanks, the parade hopefully showed the county’s veterans that it is grateful for their service.
“I’m happy and I’m pleased,” said Johnson. “And to see the veterans’ smiles – to see the smiles on their faces really makes it worthwhile.”
