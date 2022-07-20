Two monthly Courtland events are returning to the town’s historic square this week.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the Third Thursday Slowdown event will bring local residents for food and fellowship to Courtland’s downtown, according to event organizer Greg Pace. This Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon, Courtland’s Vintage Market event will continue downtown.
The two events were first held in Courtland by Pace and his late wife and local historian Lisa Pace. For more information about each of the events and further announcements, visit the Lisa Pace Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.