At a special meeting on Tuesday, March 21, the Lawrence County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a service contract agreement with AT&T for internet services. The agreement’s implementation is pending grant approval.

The contract totals $152,424 per year for 17 circuits to provide service for school system facilities, including the technology office, the Judy Jester Learning Center, and all county schools.

