At a special meeting on Tuesday, March 21, the Lawrence County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a service contract agreement with AT&T for internet services. The agreement’s implementation is pending grant approval.
The contract totals $152,424 per year for 17 circuits to provide service for school system facilities, including the technology office, the Judy Jester Learning Center, and all county schools.
The service, AT&T Switched Ethernet on Demand (ASEoD), will provide 10 gigabit speed at two county host sites. One will be the technology office in downtown Moulton. The other will be the Lawrence County Career Technical Center. Host site services for each facility will cost $1,575 a month.
All other sites will receive one gigabit speed. The service will cost each facility $636.80.
The agreement is a three year deal with two one year renewal options. If all options are exercised, the contract will be worth $762,120 over the duration of the deal.
The system is applying for a federal E-rate grant to cover 80 percent of the costs. The system will pay the remaining 20 percent as match money. The contract contains an opt-out for the school system if the E-rate grant is not given. The agreement was required prior to submitting the grant application.
The annual price for 15 one gigabit circuits will be $114,624.00 without tax. The system plans for the E-rate grant to pay for $91,699.20. The system will pay the remaining $22,924.80.
The annual price for two 10 gigabit circuits will be $37,800 without tax. The grant would pay $30,240. The school system would pay $7,560.
The E-rate Program is a federally funded grant administered by the Universal Service Administrative Company. It provides discounted internet and telecommunications services to eligible schools and libraries. The agreement was structured to meet program requirements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.