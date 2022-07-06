After nearly two-and-half weeks spent in an intensive care unit, Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp continued recovering at Huntsville Hospital on Tuesday, about 17 days after a vehicle accident that left him with a shattered right pelvis and a head injury.
Sharp, 52, was moved out of ICU into a recovery room Monday night, according to his daughter, Amber Sharp.
“His nurses said he’s been great today,” she said on Tuesday. “He got a smaller (tracheostomy tube) and they’re going to put a speaker valve on it so he can officially start talking.”
Amber Sharp said her dad has been responsive and alert following a surgery to repair his pelvis on June 20. “I miss him and the availability to just call him anytime and talk about my day like normal, but I’m hopeful for his condition and his recovery,” she said.
The police chief suffered fractures to his right pelvis and had bleeding on his brain following the crash on June 17. Sharp was on-duty when his patrol vehicle, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, collided with a 2019 John Deere 8320R farm tractor, according to state troopers.
The crash occurred around 12:50 p.m. near the Alabama 33 and Lawrence County Road 281 intersection.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said she appreciates the support extended to Sharp’s family and the community in his absence. Last week, she said Town Creek community leaders and the Town Creek Public Library began selling prayer ribbons to raise money for Sharp’s medical expenses.
She said several purchased ribbons are going up around downtown Courtland at local residences and on public buildings like the Courtland Library and Courtland Police Station.
“We are very appreciative of Town Creek and their support for Dennis and for our town,” Peebles said. “They’re still selling ribbons through the Town Creek Library. So many people are showing their support or offering to help, and I know it means so much to the Sharp family.”
Peebles said Courtland officer Lucas Ferrell is being assisted by surrounding police agencies and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office to patrol the town. “We are hoping and praying for a complete recovery so (Sharp) can get back home to his family and his job as Police Chief for the Town of Courtland.”
