Lawrence County receives state award for Christmas on the Square

The Lawrence County Commission was recognized and awarded last week at The Association of County Commissions of Alabama state convention. The Lawrence Commission was awarded the 2021 Efficiency & Innovation in County Government award for the county’s Christmas on the Square community event.
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said Lawrence was chosen out of multiple applications from the state’s 67 counties for the award. The Lawrence Commission was selected for its involvement in the new annual Christmas event held at the historic Lawrence County courthouse each December beginning in 2019.
“This award came from a small idea a few years ago,” the Lawrence County Commission posted to social media after receiving the ACCA award. “By teaming with the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and a handful of motivated volunteers, this award wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Lawrence County citizens.”
For last year’s COTS event, residents and organizations purchased and decorated 135 trees and other holiday displays on the courthouse lawn in downtown Moulton. The event was facilitated by the county commission, the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce and several volunteers.
Commissioners and organizers said the event brought thousands of people to the square, but also allowed for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic as visitors were able to walk along the tree trails at their leisure.
“This award reminds us that big things come from small ideas,” the Commission’s post adds. “This award reminds us that Christmas on the Square will be here for generations to come.”
Commissioner Burch, District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd and County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose were present to accept the award during the ACCA convention held at Orange Beach last Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.