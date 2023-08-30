To kick off the celebration of National Adult Education and Family Literacy week, September 18-22, Northwest Shoals Community College (NWSCC) will hold the inaugural NWSCC Run for Reading 5K and Family Fun Run at the Shoals campus on Saturday, September 16th.

The 5K will take place at 7:00 a.m. and the Family Fun Run at 8:00 a.m. The entry fee is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Family Fun Run. A $35 combo price will be offered to those registering to participate in both races. Each registration includes a t-shirt. Awards will be given to the top 5K finishers in the female and male categories for each age division, as well as overall male and female 5K winners. All Fun Run participants will receive an award.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.