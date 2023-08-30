To kick off the celebration of National Adult Education and Family Literacy week, September 18-22, Northwest Shoals Community College (NWSCC) will hold the inaugural NWSCC Run for Reading 5K and Family Fun Run at the Shoals campus on Saturday, September 16th.
The 5K will take place at 7:00 a.m. and the Family Fun Run at 8:00 a.m. The entry fee is $25 for the 5K and $15 for the Family Fun Run. A $35 combo price will be offered to those registering to participate in both races. Each registration includes a t-shirt. Awards will be given to the top 5K finishers in the female and male categories for each age division, as well as overall male and female 5K winners. All Fun Run participants will receive an award.
The Fun Run will include appearances made by various book characters for children to interact and take photos with.
Runners can register online prior to the event at https://nwsccrunforreading.itsyourrace.com/. Race day registration will be available. Proceeds benefit Northwest Shoals Community College’s Adult Education department.
All services provided by Adult Education are offered free of charge to students.
NWSCC Adult Education Program offers education and workforce training that includes earning a high school diploma, GED Preparation, college and career preparation, career pathways, workforce credentialing, English as a Second Language (ESL), digital literacy, and much more.
About Northwest Shoals Community College:
Northwest Shoals Community College (NWSCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to over 4,000 students. NWSCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, athletic and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NWSCC, visit https://nwscc.edu/.
