Naylor honored in Columbiana as Northwest Alabama 4-H Volunteer of the Year

Paige Naylor was recognized at a statewide event at the 4-H Center in Columbiana as the 4-H Volunteer of the Year for the Northwest Region. Naylor has been a 4-H Volunteer for 4 plus years in Lawrence County.
She has been involved in the Homeschool Club, the Robotics Club, and a member of the Farm City Committee. The Lawrence County Extension Office appreciates all the support Naylor gives to Lawrence County youth. She has been tireless in providing help to Extension’s 4-H programming.
