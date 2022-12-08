VICE agents interrupt suspected drug deal in Trinity

Darrell Lee Perry

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Lawrence County narcotics agents and district attorney investigators patrolled an area suspected of drug activity in Trinity, near the Jet-Pep on Highway 24. The Lawrence County VICE/ Narcotics Unit received several tips in recent months regarding possible drug activity in the area. 

The patrolling agents saw two individuals in the parking lot of the Jet-Pep. They exhibited suspicious behavior consistent with drug-related transactions. 

