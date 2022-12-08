VICE agents interrupt suspected drug deal in Trinity

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Lawrence County narcotics agents and district attorney investigators patrolled an area suspected of drug activity in Trinity, near the Jet-Pep on Highway 24. The Lawrence County VICE/ Narcotics Unit received several tips in recent months regarding possible drug activity in the area.
The patrolling agents saw two individuals in the parking lot of the Jet-Pep. They exhibited suspicious behavior consistent with drug-related transactions.
When VICE agents tried to establish contact with the two individuals, one of the men tried to flee the area. The man, identified as Darrell Lee Perry, was apprehended after a brief struggle.
Agents searched Perry and found a large knife, taser, drug paraphernalia, and quantities of heroin and fentanyl.
Perry was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, distribution of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chief Deputy Brian Covington reminds the community that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
