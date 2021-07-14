Alabama’s 16th annual sales tax holiday on school supplies and related merchandise starts at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and lasts until midnight on Sunday, July 18.
Many parents and teachers are relieved to be able to take advantage of a nationwide program known as Tax Free Weekend. Alabama began participating in the program in 2006, which exempts certain items from state sales tax for the duration of the weekend in July each year.
During the event, shoppers are encouraged to purchase their school supplies and any items associated with back-to-school preparations to save on their educational expenses.
Some of the items listed as tax-exempt include book bags, calculators, notebooks, crayons, colored pencils, pens, scissors, glue, cellophane tape, erasers, index cards, binders, protractors, rulers, markers, folders, and many other school supplies as long as they are retailed at $50 or less.
Reference books and select books for general use sold for $30 or less are tax exempt as well. Magazines, newspapers and periodicals are not exempt.
Computers and software may also be purchased during the event at participating locations. Computers, software and school computer supplies are all tax-exempt in a single purchase of $750 or less. This includes compact disks, flash drives, handheld electronic schedulers (excluding cellular phones), computer printers, printer ink, printer paper, laptops, desktops, monitors, keyboards, etc.
Furniture and any device, software, systems or video games of non-educational nature are not exempt.
Any clothing classified as general-use human apparel, costing $100 or less per item, will be exempt. This includes coats, jeans, shoes, scarves, belts, boots, hosiery, socks, robes, undergarments, etc.
Clothing items that are not exempt include accessories such as belt buckles, hair accessories like barrettes and bows, briefcases, handbags or wallets, recreational or sports apparel including ballet slippers, cleats or spiked athletic shoes, and band equipment.
A full list of items both taxable and tax-exempt may be found at https://revenue.alabama.gov/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/STHolidayQuickRefSheet21.pdf.
The tax-free event is aimed to lighten the burden of expenses for teachers as well as parents and students, but the items listed for exemption may be purchased by anyone for any reason during the duration of the weekend. The cities of Moulton and Town Creek will be participating this year.
For a complete list of participating counties and municipalities, visit www.revenue.alabama.gov.
