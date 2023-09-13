Red Land Cotton founder, Mark Yeager visits Rotary

Red Land Cotton founder, Mark Yeager, speaks to the Lawrence County Rotary Club at the Western Sirloin on Thursday.

The Lawrence County Rotary Club was honored to have Mark Yeager, founder of Red Land Cotton, share the transformative journey of Red Land Cotton and its deep roots in Lawrence County.

Yeager, a cotton farmer and entrepreneur, shared the inspiring story of how Red Land Cotton came to be. Founded right here in Lawrence County, the company has become a shining example of innovation. 

