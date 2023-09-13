Red Land Cotton founder, Mark Yeager visits Rotary

The Lawrence County Rotary Club was honored to have Mark Yeager, founder of Red Land Cotton, share the transformative journey of Red Land Cotton and its deep roots in Lawrence County.
Yeager, a cotton farmer and entrepreneur, shared the inspiring story of how Red Land Cotton came to be. Founded right here in Lawrence County, the company has become a shining example of innovation.
“In 2015, we had an idea to take our own cotton and turn it into some sort of textile,” explained Yeager. “After a lot of research, we decided on bed linens and from there went through an incredible discovery on how to create that supply chain using our cotton.”
Yeager's emphasis on locally sourced products has garnered international attention.
“Once we get the yarn made, we send it to weavers here in the south, and these ladies in Moulton are cutting and sewing for us—also in Tylertown, Mississippi. Our batten is made from 100% Alabama cotton. It’s all grown in this red dirt right here in Lawrence County.”
Yeager went on to explain that while Alabama is the largest consumer of their products, but that California, Florida, and Australia are also high on the list. “The open-weave cotton breathes so good that it’s been well-received in those coastal areas.”
The Lawrence County Rotary Club extends its gratitude to Mark Yeager for sharing his time and insight. His visit will undoubtedly inspire fellow local entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams with passion and dedication.
