The Lawrence County Commission met for an irregularly scheduled work session this Monday at 4:00 p.m. The meeting was rescheduled to accommodate new commissioners Nathan Kitchens and Amard Martin, who were in Montgomery on Tuesday.
During the work session, the commission heard from archivist Wendy Hazle, Solid Waste Department Director Angela Baldwin, and County Engineer Winston Sitton.
Hazle provided the commission with quotes to replace the old archive windows from three different companies: Window World, Gilbert’s Windows, and McDaniel Window and Door Company. Window World quoted the replacement at approximately $14,000.00; Gilbert’s quoted $17,370; and McDaniel quoted for $17,451.77.
Due to the historic nature of the archive building and the antique design of the current windows, Hazle recommended purchasing the window replacements from McDaniel. According to Hazle, McDaniel pitched window designs similar to the current, original windows. The other companies pitched windows that would be out of character with the rest of the building.
Though no decision will be made until tomorrow’s commission meeting, the discussion among the commissioners and County Administrator Heather Rose was favorable to Hazle’s recommendation.
Baldwin informed the commission that the county’s current garbage trucks will soon need replacements. The trucks are in their fourth year of use. According to Baldwin, four years is old for a garbage truck.
“Our maintenance has gone through the roof this last year because we’re working on our fourth year of garbage trucks,” said Baldwin. “And that’s about the life of a garbage truck before you have to start putting it together with duct tape and baling wire.”
Baldwin expects new trucks to cost approximately $1.8 million. Trading in the current trucks would help offset the cost by an undetermined amount. Baldwin hopes to purchase two trucks for cash upfront. There will be an 18 month period between order and delivery of the new trucks due to manufacturing delays.
Sitton requested the commission purchase $1.2 million in replacement road equipment before prices rise 30 to 40 percent in the new year. He listed the specific equipment in order of priority: a tracked excavator, a herbicide truck, a smooth drum roller, a broom sweeper truck, an asphalt hot box trailer, and a 28-foot boom mower.
If fulfilled, Sitton said the new equipment will save the county money by replacing equipment that frequently breaks down and causes lengthy delays.
The only non-replacement request is the asphalt hot box trailer. According to Sitton, the trailer would improve the county’s ability to provide sustaining road patches.
“Right now we have cold mix, which has got a chemical additive in it, which makes it where it’s pliable,” said Sitton. “But it stays pliable a long time. When we put that out, it sticks to tires and stays moving. Hot mix asphalt – when you put it out, as soon as it cools it’s hard. It will allow us to do more specialized work in ways that we can’t now.
“It would be something to allow us to repair to a level that we are just not capable of doing now, which has been a consternation to commissioners and public alike for years.”
The commission meets Friday, Dec. 9 at 9:00 a.m. at the Courthouse Annex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.