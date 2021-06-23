Education partners seek gardeners for Farm to School project

Lawrence County gardeners, or residents of any age with a “green thumb,” might be interested in a unique opportunity by the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center and community partners.
Oakville’s Cultural Resource Specialist Anna Mullican is seeking interested participants to grow butternut squash in a local program that will offer the produce to Lawrence County elementary students as part of Native American Indian Heritage month, which is observed in November.
Mullican said the Oakville education center, the Lawrence County School System and Michelle Chenault, with the Lawrence Child Nutrition Program, have partnered with the Lawrence Extension Office, the North Alabama Food Bank and the Echota Blue Clan to offer the program.
“(Mullican) needs as many people as possible to grow butternut squash,” County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said. “Lawrence County Extension is involved in the project assisting with seed selection and the how-to plant and harvest the squash. They are also providing butternut squash recipes through the LiveWell Alabama program.”
Organizing partners said it takes about 100 days from seed planting to harvest the butternut squash. In order to have crops ready by November, Shanklin said the squash should be planted in mid-July.
“Seeds are being distributed through programs through the Oakville Indian Mounds and Extension Office, and they will be distributed at summer food distribution days through the Lawrence County School System. Butternut squash can be stored for a few months and is one of the reasons Native Americans relied on the food source,” said Shanklin.
The Extension Office will offer squash seeds of the Waltham variety, she added. However, growers may choose to plant any variety of butternut squash depending on which seeds are available from other sources.
Organizers plan to collect the produce near the end of October or first of November before distribution begins.
Shanklin said the Farm to School project is also a good fit for the Grow More Give More initiative through the Extension Office. To learn more about the Grow More Give More Initiative, visit https://www.aces.edu/blog/topics/products-programs-lawn-garden/grow-more-give-more/, or check out LiveWell Alabama information at https://www.aces.edu/blog/category/home-family/nutrition/live-well-alabama/.
For updates on the butternut Farm to School project, visit the Oakville Indian Mounds Facebook page, or follow the Lawrence County Extension Facebook page.
For more information concerning the project or to volunteer as a participant, contact Mullican by emailing amulican@lawrenceal.org, or by calling the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center at 256-905-2499.
Interested participants may also contact Shanklin by emailing drs0009@auburn.edu, or Extension Agent Jennifer Palmer at jep0069@auburn.edu. Shanklin and Palmer may also be reached by calling the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.