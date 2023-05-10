Man arrested for trespassing at Walmart

Brown

A Moulton resident was arrested Friday after trespassing at Walmart. The alleged trespasser, identified as Shawn David Brown, was caught during a traffic stop after fleeing the premises. He was charged with criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. 

On the day, Walmart employees recognized Brown, 30, while he was on store grounds. The employee knew he had been previously charged with burglary at the store; the employee further knew that there was a warrant for Brown’s arrest due to another trespassing incident at the store. So the employee called the cops.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.