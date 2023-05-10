Man arrested for trespassing at Walmart

A Moulton resident was arrested Friday after trespassing at Walmart. The alleged trespasser, identified as Shawn David Brown, was caught during a traffic stop after fleeing the premises. He was charged with criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
On the day, Walmart employees recognized Brown, 30, while he was on store grounds. The employee knew he had been previously charged with burglary at the store; the employee further knew that there was a warrant for Brown’s arrest due to another trespassing incident at the store. So the employee called the cops.
Moulton Sgt. Casey Baker responded to the report. An employee attempted to speak with Brown, but he ran away. He was seen getting into a white truck. Law enforcement witnessed the truck leave the parking lot, then moved in.
They pulled the truck over along Highway 24. Brown was detained; law enforcement performed a search and found a plastic container with a white, crystalline substance inside. The substance was field tested and returned positive for methamphetamine.
Brown was also in possession of a smoking pipe coated with an unidentified residue; officers suspected it to be traces of meth.
The search returned several pills identified as lortab and adderall; both are controlled substances.
Brown was arrested and charged. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight thanked the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA State Troopers for their assistance in the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.