Town Creek man arrested for drug trafficking

A Town Creek man has been arrested on drug trafficking and possession charges following a months-long investigation by the Lawrence County Narcotics Vice Unit, according to a report from the Lawrence Sheriff’s Office.
Jermaine Chantell Harris was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 21, after Narcotics agents and members of the Lawrence County Special Response Unit executed a search warrant at Harris’ residence on County Road 268, north of Town Creek.
Harris had been developed as a suspect in an investigation into the illegal sales of narcotics within Lawrence County, a report from the Sheriff’s Office said.
“Upon entry to the residence, Harris was witnessed exiting a nearby bathroom. It was later determined that during the entry Harris was attempting to conceal/destroy evidence,” the report states.
Investigators recovered methamphetamine/ICE from the bathroom, according to the report. Agents also discovered a firearm, a quantity of marijuana that exceeds the amount for personal use, and other drug-related paraphernalia inside the residence, the report said.
“During the time of contact, Harris possessed a large sum of U.S. currency on his person. The currency was seized pending condemnation proceedings,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Harris was taken into custody without incident.”
Harris was booked into the Lawrence County Jail on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and illegal possession of a firearm.
