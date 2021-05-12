Birmingham man arrested in Moulton on drug charges

A Birmingham man was arrested in Moulton for drug possession following a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Raymond Mathew McKinney, 33, was found in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe containing marijuana after he was pulled over for a moving violation by officers Scott Christy and Epifanio Dejoya, according to a Moulton Police report.
Officers discovered several paraphernalia items consistent with consumption of the illegal substances, the report said.
McKinney was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.