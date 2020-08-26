Courtland will host a special Drive-in Movie event this weekend for families and moviegoers who’ve missed the cinema during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, released in 2017, is being presented by Indoor & Outdoor Entertainment Group for three showings on Friday and Saturday, Courtland’s Mayor-elect Linda Peebles announced earlier this week.
The PG-13 film will be shown at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Friday, and a final showing is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Peebles said. Tickets are $15 per vehicle with four people, plus $5 for each additional passenger.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for concessions from local food trucks and live music entertainment, according to event organizers.
Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.eventbrite .com or at the entrance on the nights of the film screenings.
The Valley Landing Club House is located at 985 County Road 595 in Courtland. For more information, visit the Indoor & Outdoor Entertainment Group on Facebook or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.