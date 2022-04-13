Youth Leadership students attend Tourism Day

Youth Leadership Lawrence students attended their final session, Tourism Day, last week.
The students began their tour at the Oakville Indian Mounds Education Center, according to Lawrence County Chamber Administrative Assistant Brenda Suski, who heads the annual youth program.
“(Oakville’s Cultural Resource Specialist) Anna Mullican shared so much information with the students about the mounds, the land and the former residents,” Suski said. She said the tour also included a visit to Pond Spring, the General Joe Wheeler Home and a visit to the Cook Museum of Natural Science.
“We have some beautiful treasures right under our noses. I hope the students enjoyed it as much as I did,” Suski said of each of the tour stops.
Suski said the 2022 Class of YLL will graduate from the program on May 3.
The Youth Leadership Lawrence program was initiated in 2004 by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce and aims to improve leadership skills among local high school sophomores and juniors.
In eight annual sessions, the YLL program introduces participating students to a variety of career options that are represented throughout Lawrence County, explained Suski. Sessions include Leadership Day, Agricultural Day, Criminal Justice Day, Health and Education Day, Banking and Retail Day, Business and Industry Day, Legislation Day and Tourism Day.
Suski, along with the Lawrence Chamber’s new Executive Director Brittany Alred, will begin presenting the program to 9th and 10th graders at their schools next week. She said the program is also open to Lawrence County home schoolers and students of the Lawrence County Christian and Signature schools. Applications to participate in the 2023 YLL Class will become available this month.
For more information about the program, or for application details, visit the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce website.
