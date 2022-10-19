Moulton travel ball complex over budget, nearing completion

Hernandez Brothers Concrete supervisor Humberto Hernandez, right, helps his crew pour concrete at the entrance of the travel ball complex at H.A. Alexander Park in Moulton on Wednesday. The expanded ballpark is over budget and years behind schedule, but officials expect it to be complete within weeks.

The cost of an expanded Moulton ballpark will be double the initial $1.3 million price tag and it is about three years behind schedule, but city officials say it won't be long before cries of "play ball" will be heard at four new fields at H.A. Alexander Park. 

The new fields will be 225 feet to the fence with dirt infields. They'll be able to accommodate T-ball through all youth league boys baseball and girls softball up to high school softball, according to Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel.

