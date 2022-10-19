Moulton travel ball complex over budget, nearing completion

The cost of an expanded Moulton ballpark will be double the initial $1.3 million price tag and it is about three years behind schedule, but city officials say it won't be long before cries of "play ball" will be heard at four new fields at H.A. Alexander Park.
The new fields will be 225 feet to the fence with dirt infields. They'll be able to accommodate T-ball through all youth league boys baseball and girls softball up to high school softball, according to Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel.
He expects the park to be completed in weeks, and ready to host the annual Hatton High softball tournament that attracts about 60 teams in February.
Former Parks Director Jackie Burch and former Mayor Ray Alexander started the park expansion in November 2015. Money generated from the alcohol sales tax is being used to partially fund the project.
Alexander was not reelected in 2016 and after more than 35 years as director, Burch retired in January 2020. Three months later, COVID-19 disrupted the project.
City records show more than $200,000 in alcohol tax revenue is generated annually. The city voted to go wet in August 2010.
Last year, the City Council approved a $2.6 million bond to finish the project. Boyette Construction of Moulton won the bid to complete the work.
“We’ve had some hiccups along the way,” said District 5 councilman Brent White, who has long been active in the city’s recreation programs. “It is costing more than we all expected. I hope it brings a lot of people to town so we can start seeing some benefits from it.”
This week, Hernandez Brothers Concrete of Trinity was finishing the concrete at the entryway and curbs at the new parking lot.
Next week, asphalting of the parking lot is expected to begin, McDaniel said.
The fields, backstops and underground field irrigation were in place when McDaniel took over as director.
“We did a lot of work in-house that saved us quite a bit of money,” McDaniel said. “City employees were out here helping out and the building inspector was on-site assisting. … Jackie (Burch) did a great job designing this facility. It’s a very modern design.”
The 3,200-square-foot, two-story press box, concession stand and bathrooms are nearly complete. Windows, bleachers and an electric panel still need to be installed, McDaniel said.
“The project is 90% complete,” he said. “The fields have been ready a long time. But you have to have bathrooms. You have to comply with (the Americans with Disabilities Act). You can’t have people coming over here to practice in a construction zone, and somebody get hurt and then the city gets sued.”
He said the ballpark will not be limited to hosting travel ball tournaments.
“They were built with the idea of attracting travel ball tournaments, but our local teams will play on these fields. They are not just for travel ball teams,” he said.
He said with the addition of the four fields, H.A. Alexander Park will have six fields available for travel ball tournaments. “Softball likes six fields. That allows 12 teams to play at one time with another 12 teams waiting to play. They can sit an hour between games. Six fields allow parents to come in here at 9 a.m. and they don’t have to stay until midnight.”
He said Moulton is in a good location to attract teams for day-long tournaments.
“We’re in the center of Russellville, Decatur, Birmingham, Cullman, Nashville. There are four-lane highways to get you to Moulton,” he said.
White and McDaniel said restaurants and stores benefit from the out-of-town visitors that travel ball brings.
“When we take out the garbage in the park, we see food bags from our concession stand but also from Jack’s, McDonald’s, Burger King, Guthrie’s Chicken,” McDaniel said. “We have all traveled somewhere and forgotten something. People are looking for a Walmart or a pharmacy nearby. We want them to come to our town and spend money here. That drives tax base, even if you get 20 to 30 new people buying things here.”
“Jackie told me (the park) would attract travel ball teams in a 100-mile radius,” he said. “That’s going to be good for our fast food places and other restaurants. Yes, I’m disappointed it will cost more than we anticipated, and I’m ready to start seeing some of the benefits.”
