LCCTC welding earns 22 certifications

On their final test day of the year, students in the Lawrence County Career Technical Center’s welding program took home 22 new certifications. Staff from Northwest-Shoals Community College and the American Welding Society judged the tests at LCCTC on Wednesday, April 5.
The day concluded a tremendous year for the technical program, with students winning multiple competitions and earning over 55 certifications.
“I’m more pleased with that than I am with any competition we won,” said welding instructor Brian Tidwell. “We’ve done well at competitions, but just seeing these kids get certified… Them seeing that the more they learn about welding, the more successful they have a chance to be. The sky’s the limit for some of these kids.”
Nineteen students earned certifications. Twelve completed vertical fillet welds with 6010 stick welders to earn their 3F 6010 certifications. A fillet weld connects two perpendicular pieces of metal.
Four completed the same welds with 7018 stick welders to earn their 3F 7018 certifications. Five successfully passed overhead fillet welds with 7018 welders to earn 4F 7018 certifications. One completed an overhead fillet weld with a flux-cored arc welder; he earned his 4f FCAW certification.
Success begets confidence; Tidwell hopes the students’ achievements in competitions and certifications will yield a greater belief in their abilities.
“A lot of them think… they can’t go to college or they shouldn’t go to college,” said Tidwell. “Just graduate and go straight to work and spend the rest of their lives working. I want them to see that they have opportunities to get out there and get these jobs at Browns Ferry, G&G Steel, Nucor – higher paying jobs. They can do that.
“Bottom line to me is these students can accomplish whatever they want to.”
Tidwell’s welding program is currently constructing projects to sell at the Strawberry Festival. Their booth at the annual event serves as the program’s largest fundraiser.
Soon, the program will have a game-changing resource for its students. Next year, the welding lab will feature a state-of-the-art robotic welding machine. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith announced the forthcoming addition at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
