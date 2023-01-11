Former Lawrence County sheriff dies at 90

County law enforcement made 2,706 arrests in 1969 under Rutherford’s leadership.

Harlan (Pete) Rutherford, a former Lawrence County sheriff, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 9, at his home in Landersville. Rutherford died of natural causes; he was 90 years old. 

According to his family, he was the oldest living non-active sheriff in Alabama. 

