Former Lawrence County sheriff dies at 90

Harlan (Pete) Rutherford, a former Lawrence County sheriff, passed away Monday morning, Jan. 9, at his home in Landersville. Rutherford died of natural causes; he was 90 years old.
According to his family, he was the oldest living non-active sheriff in Alabama.
Pete Rutherford was born in 1932. He was the seventh son of Cobie and Mamie Byars Rutherford. He grew up on a 100 acre farm near Landersville. At a young age, Rutherford learned to work hard. After returning from school in Hatton, he would exit the bus and go to the fields with his brothers and father.
In 1951, Rutherford wed Faye Young. The young couple grew up a short distance from each other and had their nuptials at a preacher’s home in Wren. Rutherford built them a house, and they made a living farming and selling milk.
After several years of marriage, a group of men came to the Rutherford’s home. They asked him to run for sheriff. Though Rutherford was not a lawman, they vowed to support him due to his reputation for honesty.
After facing off against nine opponents in the 1966 primary, he and a second candidate, Harold Terry, emerged for a run-off. Rutherford defeated Terry, 2,536 votes to 1,586. He was unopposed in the general election. The county elected Rutherford its youngest sheriff. He swore into office on Jan. 17, 1967.
Rutherford’s administration was marked by an aggressive and successful crack down on bootlegging moonshiners. In four years, Rutherford and his deputies coordinated with local, state, and federal law enforcement to destroy 148 illegal moonshine stills.
The sheriff left a mark in procedure as well. Rather than live with his family at the jail (as was custom for sheriffs), Rutherford maintained his country home with his wife and their two boys, Randy and Bill. They later moved to Sinking Creek, where their daughter Leah was born.
Rutherford also changed the policy for deputy attire. He mandated dress uniforms to be worn on duty and deputies to drive marked vehicles.
After leaving office in 1971, he returned to farming. He remained active through the years, working in construction, running a cotton gin, and serving as a maintenance worker for Lawrence County schools. He retired in 1999.
Rutherford is survived by his wife, Faye Rutherford; his children, Randy, Bill, and Leah Brown; five grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
