Moulton bakery treats LC Sheriff’s Office on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

A Moulton bakery showed its support for local law enforcement over the weekend by delivering treats to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, observed on Sunday. “I wanted to make sure to drop by and thank our local law enforcement team for all they do for our community,” BossBabe Brownie Company posted to social media on Sunday. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded with appreciation of their own on Facebook the same day. “Sheriff (Max) Sanders and all of us at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank BossBabe Brownie Company for your support,” a post from the Sheriff’s Office said.

