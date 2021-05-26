Moulton's Preston Bassham was one of 601 graduating students celebrated at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, on May 15.
Bassham graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education.
The spring commencement services of the 196th graduating class was held on Union University's Great Lawn.
"Your education has been a renewing of your mind—continually learn, continue to renew your mind as you go through life and always seek God's will," Brandon O. Gibson, chief operating officer for the state of Tennessee, said in the commencement address. "As you zig-zag through life, remember your time at Union fondly. Even the last year has provided you with a much-needed education, and you are well-equipped to embrace the twists and turns that will come."
Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.