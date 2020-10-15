The second Lawrence County Christmas on the Square tree trail, also known on social media as COTS42, is still set to happen this year despite the pandemic, the COTS Committee announced last week. Some Lawrence communities have decided to follow suit by holding annual Christmas parades in their area, while others have announced cancellations.
On Friday, the Lawrence County Commission announced the COTS event will still occur this year, citing a need for more cheer following the pandemic.
“We’ve all been shut-in for months, and there is a need to get out and about and enjoy something positive and uplifting. We aren’t going to take that away from the citizens if we can help it,” Commission Chair Kyle Pankey said.
He said the event will allow for social distancing as visitors may tour the tree trails at their leisure once the trail is set up on the Moulton Square, surrounding Lawrence County’s historic courthouse.
Christmas trees went on sale in early September for the event. County Administrator Heather Dyar said fees for Christmas trees, which are $130 per tree, and selfie stations are used to purchase trees and materials for COTS decorations. The holiday tree trail is a not for profit event, she said.
Pankey said 32 trees and three selfie stations have already been sold for this year’s COTS display.
Last year’s inaugural COTS saw 100 Christmas trees aligned on the square, with several “selfie hot spots” for visitors from in and outside the county. Commissioners anticipate at least 200 trees will be decorated this year.
The first COTS in Lawrence County also saw several events, including a hot chocolate social, Christmas caroling, and a Christmas movie screening event, occur on various weekends while the tree trail was open on the Square throughout December. The COTS Committee said the tree trail should still open by the first of December, but many smaller events associated with COTS will not occur.
Last year’s event saw a special Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the night of Moulton’s annual Christmas parade. Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the parade is canceled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing. Town Creek and Courtland also canceled their town annual parades.
Courtland Town Clerk Vickie Jackson said Courtland’s Christmas Open House tours will also be canceled this year due to COVID-19, but town leaders are looking to host another holiday event for the community as long as pandemic health guidelines may be followed.
Mt. Hope’s annual Christmas parade is still in the works according to a social media post by parade organizer Kristi Robertson.
“Our parade is the highlight of our little community and we aren’t going to take it away,” Robertson announced last Thursday. “The holidays are tough enough as it is without the pandemic. If you do not feel comfortable attending, by all means, don’t come. However, our parade route is very long, and everyone can spread out accordingly.”
She said masks and social distancing will be highly encouraged during the parade, even if a statewide mask mandate is lifted by that time.
Robertson said the parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon, unless weather concerns cause any postponements or cancellations. Though there is no entry fee required to participate, she said donations to the Mt. Hope Community Fund are encouraged and appreciated.
“This helps with the upkeep of the Tornado Monument park & signs, flags, flowers, lights, etc.,” she said.
Hatton parade organizer Taffy Johnson said plans for the community’s annual Christmas parade are still to be determined. She said announcements concerning the parade, which also benefits a Hatton resident or family in need, will be made later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.