Lawrence County’s Farmers Market Ambassador

National Farmers Market Week is August 6-12, 2023. The Lawrence County Farmers Market got an early start with their Back-to-School event on August 5th. Vendors at the Market decided to make Saturday an extra special day for one person by naming a Farmers Market Ambassador.
Faith Kemp was selected as the Farmers Market Ambassador because of her welcoming smile and enthusiasm for the Market. Faith is the daughter of Erin and Scott Kemp of Beast and Berry Farm. When the Farm has a product to sell at the Market, Faith is there alongside her siblings and parents.
