Moulton Mayor, Council members take oaths of office

Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax and re-elected council members took oaths of office at City Hall on Monday before a regular monthly council meeting.
Weatherwax, who was first elected to the position in 2016, was re-elected a second term after defeating Chris Terry in the municipal election on Aug. 25.
“I want to thank all the citizens for their support and for putting their faith in me for another four years,” Weatherwax said following the election. “We’re going to continue the work we’ve started. We’re going to finish the ball fields; we’ve got sewer improvements to do and street improvements to do.”
Returning council members Joyce Jeffreys in District 1, Jason White in District 2, Denise Lovett for District 3, Cassandra Lee for District 4, and Brent White for District 5 were also sworn in on Monday.
Jason White nominated Brent White, Moulton’s longest-serving council member, to serve as the City’s mayor pro-tem in the event that Weatherwax is unable to perform his duties. The motion was approved by the council 5-0.
In Monday’s meeting council members voted to retain City Department heads, including Water Superintendent Jerry “Jay” Johnson, Jr.; Gas Utility Department Supervisor Caleb Harville; Wastewater Superintendent Mark Heflin; Solid Waste, Street Department and Cemetery Foreman Jeff Brewington; Golf Course Superintendent Myron Bohanon; and Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel.
The council also reappointed City Clerk Deroma Pepper, Moulton’s Municipal Judge Michael Terry, City Attorney and Prosecutor Callie Waldrep, Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly and Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter.
Council members also voted to continue scheduling regular meetings on the first and third Mondays of each month except on holidays as recognized by the council. Moulton Council will also hold a work session on the second Monday of each month on an as-needed basis determined by council members. All meetings will be held at City Hall at 5 p.m.
Following the Council’s organizational meeting on Monday, members approved a $6,133 requisition with CT Integrated Solutions for a replacement transformer at the Deer Run Golf Course after the utility equipment was damaged by lightning.
Weatherwax said the damage was covered under insurance and the City should be reimbursed.
Weatherwax also said he anticipates construction for Byler Road sidewalks in District 4 to be completed in January. The second phase of the sidewalk project resumed in September after COVID-19 delays.
The new sidewalk will extend from the existing sidewalk, which stretches from Alabama 33 to the triangle at Byler and Pinhook roads, to Moulton Village Apartments near Alabama 157.
“I want to thank this council for coming together and getting the sidewalks done,” District 4’s representative Lee said Monday night. “The people are very excited about joining the rest of the city. This project will improve the safety and quality of life for those constituents living along Byler Road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.