The Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s Summer Pasture Weed Management meeting is happening this May.
The Pasture Weed Management meeting, organized by Regional Extension Animal Sciences and Forages agent Paul Vining, will be held at the Moulton Lions Club facility on School Street from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 13.
The meeting will provide a general overview of summer pasture weed management and will feature a discussion of mechanical and chemical weed control methods, according to Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin.
Discussions will also include topics on the importance of timing herbicide application and herbicide options for various pasture weed species, she said. Range and Pasture specialist Jacee May, working with Corteva Agriscience, will lead discussions on new herbicide chemistries and option for summer weed control.
The meeting is free to attend and open to the public, however due to COVID-19 health restrictions and guidelines, meeting room occupancy will be limited to 50 attendees.
Those interested in attending should RSVP with the Lawrence County Extension Office by May 7 by calling 256-974-2464.
For additional information, questions or concerns, contact Paul Vining by calling 256-214-9630 or by emailing tpv0001@aces.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.