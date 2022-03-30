Strawberry Festival returns to Moulton May 6 & 7

The 7th Annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival is returning to Moulton this Spring.
The two-day festival is happening May 6 and 7 at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds on School Street, Strawberry Festival Director Stanley Johnson said.
The Strawberry Festival historically features live musical performances, a lineup of local craft and food vendors, free children’s activities, a 5K run, Classic Car Show, Mud Volleyball Tournament and Veterans’ Celebration Presentation.
The event will kick-off on Friday, May 6, with a 1-mile Wellness Run for Lawrence County students in grades 4 through 8. Johnson said the festival event is returning for its second year and is hosted by Strawberry Festival organizers and the Lawrence County School System Child Nutrition Program.
Participants of all ages may register for a 2-mile Run and 1-mile Trail Run, each being held as part of the festival on Saturday. Participants may sign up as an individual runner or in teams of five, Johnson said.
The $20 early registration fee—per person—includes a 2022 Strawberry Festival tee shirt. Pre-registration ends Wednesday, May 4. Runners may still sign up the morning of the race, but fees increase to $25 per person, Johnson said.
Those interested in participating in the Wellness Run or either of the Saturday races may contact Johnson at 256-566-4410, or email neverquitsj@aol.com.
Other festival events slated for Saturday include the Mud Volleyball Tournament benefiting Lawrence County Special Needs Athletes, a Cornhole Tournament to benefit the Lawrence County Christian School, a Classic Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show, the Miss Strawberry Beauty Pageant, and a Trail Life Troop Bike Ride.
Those interested in participating in the Mud Volleyball Tournament may contact Dewanna Jones at 256-303-0201. Registration for the Cornhole Tournament will take place at the festival, but more information is available by contacting Kenny Hood at 256-565-6615.
To register for the Classic Car Show, or for more information about the event, contact Sonja and Chris Rutherford at 256-708-5136.
For information and registration for the Beauty Pageant, contact 256-565-4017. Trail Life Bike Ride organizers can be reached at 256-706-7353.
The Strawberry Festival will also feature free inflatable activities, Horse & Buggy Rides for $2, a petting zoo and other kid-friendly activities.
Gates open to the festival at 9 a.m. both days. Admission is $1 per person before 6 p.m. Later admissions cost $2 per person, Johnson said. Proceeds will go towards furthering programs and charitable contributions by the Moulton Lions Club.
Johnson said the Strawberry Festival began as a way to promote the Moulton Square and its downtown businesses. The family event recently expanded to encourage more participation from antique vendors.
Those interested in participating or seeking more information about festival events may contact Johnson. Information is also available on the Strawberry Festival Facebook page or at www.StrawberryFestivalMoulton.com.
