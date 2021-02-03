Three Lawrence County schools transitioned to all virtual learning this week after several staff members and some students have tested positive for the coronavirus.
By Tuesday, East Lawrence Elementary, East Lawrence High and Moulton Elementary all announced the transition. Each of the East Lawrence schools are scheduled to reopen for traditional learning on Wednesday, Feb. 10; Moulton Elementary should reopen on Thursday, Feb. 11, Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said.
“This is something none of us can predict,” he said Tuesday afternoon. “We’ve had several classes have to quarantine. We have had a few students test positive, which is something we haven’t seen throughout the fall semester. It is not an alarming number of students, but we are seeing a rise in the number of student cases as compared to almost no cases among students in the fall.”
Smith said the schools have been preparing for pandemic scenarios like this since the summer by hiring additional substitute teachers. He said the school system has also seen several educators out with strep and flu as well.
“We have had a large number of staff out. We simply don’t have the substitutes to cover every classroom, even with additional subs,” Smith said.
As of Tuesday, he said no other campus in Lawrence County was on track to move virtual, but he called circumstances “unpredictable.”
“We’ve been very fortunate so far. We’ve had to transition to virtual very few times, and for the most part, we’ve been in school five days a week since Aug. 12,” he said. “We really thought we were out of the woods.”
Students and parents or guardians may refer to the students’ school social media, the Lawrence County Board of Education Facebook page or the School System website for updates and more information.
